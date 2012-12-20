EU regulators drop Rio Tinto antitrust case

BRUSSELS Dec 20 European Union regulators
dropped an investigation into metals company Rio Tinto Alcan on
Thursday, saying they were satisfied with commitments made by
the firm to ensure it does not favour subsidiaries when
purchasing supplies.
The ruling means the European Commission, the EU's antitrust
authority, will impose no penalty against the firm.
"Rio Tinto Alcan's commitments will open up the market for
equipment used in aluminium smelters. As a result, the customers
of aluminium technology and equipment will have more choice," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The EU launched its investigation into the unit of
Anglo-Australian mining group Rio Tinto over concerns
that its tying of sales of its own smelting technology to plans
to buy speciality equipment may have breached EU rules.
Rio Tinto Alcan offered to provide flexible licensing terms
to rivals to end the investigation and avert a possible fine.