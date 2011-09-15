EU's Almunia: monopoly concerns over D.Boerse-NYSE deal

WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 15 Europe's competition chief said he fears the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N will create a monopoly in Europe's derivatives market.

"In this particular case, we are concerned that a very large player may monopolise the derivatives markets in Europe," Joaquin Almunia said in a speech at a financial conference in Wroclaw, Poland.

"Therefore, any outcome that would eliminate the possibility of new entry and user flexibility would be unacceptable to us," he added.

The EU's competition arm is currently deliberating on Deutsche Boerse's planned $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext to create the world's biggest bourse. (Reporting by Eva Keuhnen)