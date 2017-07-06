FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Faced with possible EU fine, GE says acted in good faith
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 上午9点53分 / 2 天前

Faced with possible EU fine, GE says acted in good faith

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - General Electric said on Thursday that it had acted in good faith to meet EU disclosure requirements, after the European Commission accused the company of providing misleading information during a merger deal.

"We believe we acted in good faith to meet the EC disclosure requirements and there was no intent to mislead," GE said in a statement.

The European Commission said it had sent three separate charge sheets, known as statements of objections, to Merck and Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric and Canon.

While the charges will not affect the EU approvals of the deals, they could lead to fines up to 1 percent of global revenue for GE. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below