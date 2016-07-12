Google given extra time to answer EU antitrust charges on Android

BRUSSELS, July 12 Alphabet Inc's
Google has been given an extra 6 weeks to early September to
respond to EU charges that it uses its dominant Android mobile
operating system to squeeze out rivals, EU antitrust regulators
said on Tuesday.
The U.S. technology giant found itself under fire in April
as the European Commission said its requirement that mobile
phone manufacturers pre-install Google Search and the Google
Chrome browser in order to get access to other Google apps may
harm consumers and competition.
The EU watchdog had originally given Google until July 27 to
reply to the charges.
"The Commission has agreed to extend Google's deadline to
respond to its Statement of Objections concerning Android and
its applications until 7 September. Google asked for additional
time to review the documents in the case file," Commission
spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.
Google, which can face fines up to $7.4 billion or 10
percent of its global turnover for each antitrust case, did not
immediately respond to a request for comments.
Google is also fighting an EU accusation that it favours its
shopping service in Internet search results over rivals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Alexandra Hudson)