EU to investigate distribution practices of clothing group Guess

BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it would open a formal investigation into clothing group
Guess, saying it suspected the company of banning
retailers from selling its products across the EU's national
borders.
The Commission said that if confirmed, such practices were
against EU law guaranteeing the free movement of goods across
the single market.
"We are going to investigate Guess's practices further to
ensure that it is playing by the rules and not preventing
consumers from buying products across borders," Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)