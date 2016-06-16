UPDATE 1-EU reaches outline deal to stem flow of conflict minerals

* Industry says deal right to focus on upstream
* Rights campaigners say missed opportunity
* U.S. law narrower in geography, but deeper reach
* Law needs further work on technical implementation
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 16 The European Union agreed an
outline deal late on Wednesday on a law to clean up the
commodities supply chain to stem the use of gold and other
metals from conflict zones.
Human rights campaigners said the agreement was progress
after months of argument but did not go far enough. Industrial
users of the commodities in question said the compromise deal
had struck the right balance.
EU importers will have to check the origin of the relevant
raw materials to see if they come from any conflict zone, but
the agreement is not binding on imports of finished products
that may contain the minerals.
Members of the European Parliament and European Commission
officials who brokered the deal said it would improve the lives
of those living in conflict zones and marked a shift in the
focus of trade law to supply chains.
"We need to step up to our responsibilities and finally
break the vicious cycle between the trade in minerals and the
financing of conflict," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom
told reporters on Thursday.
"It (the deal) opens the door for new momentum in trade
policy," said Bernd Lange, a German Social Democratic politician
who took a lead role in the talks.
The EU rules will cover conflict minerals from anywhere in
the world, meaning they go further in geographic scope than U.S.
Dodd-Frank legislation finalised in 2012, but they are only
binding on imports of raw materials, not finished products.
The U.S. law insists on the scrutiny of imports of gold,
tantalum, tin and tungsten from Democratic Republic of Congo and
nine neighbouring countries as raw materials, and when used in
products such as mobile phones, electrical goods and cars.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA),
which represents firms such as Volkswagen, Peugeot
and Ford, said it supported transparency in
minerals trade, but it was right to focus on the raw materials,
not finished products, known as the downstream.
"Compliance obligations for downstream companies should be
avoided as they are extremely burdensome and costly in case of
highly complex supply chains," ACEA said in a statement.
In an open letter this week, a group of 130 non-governmental
organisations urged the European Union to use its leverage as
the world's largest trading block and a significant destination
for minerals that fund conflicts.
It called for mandatory checks by "all companies bringing
these minerals into the EU, in whatever form".
The outline deal is based on guidelines for responsible
supply chains established by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Tyler Gillard, an OECD legal adviser, said it was, "an
important step towards ensuring business avoids contributing to
conflict".
The preliminary agreement will now require months of
technical work before it can be implemented as EU law. Two years
after it is completed, the law will be followed by a review to
decide whether it needs to be widened in scope.
