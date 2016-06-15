European Union reaches outline deal to stem flow of conflict minerals

(Corrects "upstream" to "downstream" in paragraph six)
* Industry says deal right to focus on upstream
* Rights campaigners say missed opportunity
* U.S. law narrower in geography, but deeper reach
* Law needs further work on technical implementation
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 15 The European Union on
Wednesday agreed an outline deal on a law to clean up the
commodities supply chain, so importers will have to carry out
checks to stem the use of gold and other metals from conflict
zones, European politicians said.
Human rights campaigners said the agreement was progress
after months of argument, although it did not go far enough.
Industrial users of the relevant commodities said the compromise
struck the right balance.
"This deal is a breakthrough," said Dutch Green Member of
the European Parliament Judith Sargentini, who was involved in
the negotiations. She added it was "only a partial response",
but welcomed a commitment for a review to assess progress.
The EU rules will cover conflict minerals from anywhere in
the world, meaning they go further in geographic scope than U.S.
Dodd-Frank legislation finalised in 2012.
The U.S. law insists on scrutiny of imports of tin,
tungsten, tantalum and gold from the Democratic Republic of the
Congo and nine neighbouring countries as raw materials and when
used in products such as mobile phones, electrical goods and
cars.
The EU regulation focuses on imports of the commodities used
to make them, in line with the European Commission's original
proposal, but not with demands from the European Parliament to
cover the "downtream" or finished products.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA),
which represents firms, such as Volkswagen, Peugeot
and Ford, said it supported the Commission's aim
to increase transparency in minerals trade.
"It (ACEA) considers that the upstream part of the supply
chain has the best leverage to achieve transparency in mineral
sourcing and to effectively combat the financing of armed
conflicts," it said in a statement.
"Compliance obligations for downstream companies should be
avoided as they are extremely burdensome and costly in case of
highly complex supply chains."
In an open letter this week a group of 130 non-governmental
organisations urged the European Union to use its leverage as
the world's largest trading block and a significant destination
of minerals that fund conflicts.
"As civil society organisations, we have therefore called
for a strong and effective regulation that would require all
companies bringing these minerals into the EU, in whatever form,
to perform some basic checks and due diligence on their supply
chains," the letter said.
Wednesday's deal is based on guidelines for responsible
supply chains established by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development.
Tyler Gillard, an OECD legal adviser, said the EU regulation
would be "an important step towards ensuring business avoids
contributing to conflict and serious human rights impacts linked
to the production and trade of minerals".
The agreement requires months of technical work before it
can be implemented as EU law, EU sources said.
(Barbara Lewis)