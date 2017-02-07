EU moves closer to removing barriers for online media subscriptions

BRUSSELS Feb 7 European Union institutions
moved a step closer on Tuesday to letting consumers access their
online subscriptions for services like Netflix or Sky
when they travel across the bloc.
The agreement between the European Parliament and Malta,
which acts on behalf of all 28 EU states as the bloc's current
presidency, is another step in an EU drive to knock down
barriers in the single market of 500 million people.
Letting people take their online subscriptions abroad comes
after the bloc has already decided to abolish roaming charges
for using mobile phones when travelling within the EU.
The agreement must still be formally approved, though that
is seen as a formality. It is aimed at people temporarily in
another EU country for holidays, business trips or studies.
While meant to benefit consumers, the decision has been
contested by rights-holders, who say the principle of
territoriality is key to their financing rules.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Adrian Croft)