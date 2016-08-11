UPDATE 1-Media, sports industries rattled by planned EU copyright shake-up

* EU plans to make online content more available across bloc
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Aug 11 The media and sports industries
are preparing to lock horns with the European Commission over
its plans to shake up copyright law to make more films, sports
and TV shows available online throughout the 28-nation bloc.
In its plans for a 'digital single market' the Commission
wants to make broadcasters' online transmissions more easily
available across borders but that risks diluting the licensing
value of content and therefore undermining the way films and TV
shows are financed, lobbyists say.
The changes also have the potential to affect how much
Hollywood studios such as Disney and Twentieth Century
Fox can charge broadcasters for the rights to
distribute films like "Finding Dory" or "The Martian" as well as
the value of sports rights such as the showing of soccer matches
in Britain's Premier League or Germany's Bundesliga.
At issue is the so-called "country of origin principle",
which allows satellite broadcasters to acquire the rights for
content in their home country rather than in every country where
the programme is received by satellite.
Instead the Commission wants to allow broadcasters to show
content on their online platforms across the EU after securing
the rights in their home country. That means show producers
could not stop Sky's Sky Go or the BBC's iPlayer
offering licensed shows to European viewers outside the UK,
unless they take away the rights for online distribution
completely, which lobbyists say could be one of the reactions.
A Commission source said contractual freedom would remain an
important principle of the reform.
"Extending the country of origin principle ... to certain
broadcasting activities online doesn't mean to put an end to the
territoriality principle of copyrights which ... is essential to
the financing of movies and TV series," the person said.
Brussels wants to double the amount of content available
across borders, a second source said.
An internal Commission study has suggested that increasing
the availability of films across Europe would benefit European
film makers at the expense of U.S. ones, whose films are often
already widely available across the EU.
The EU executive estimates that the changes would increase
the revenues of European producers by 11 percent, as they would
be able to access more consumers, and reduce those of U.S.
producers by 1.8 percent.
The copyright reform proposal is expected to be made in late
September but will then have to be approved by EU governments
and the European Parliament before becoming law.
PAN-EUROPEAN LICENSING
The European Broadcasting Union, which represents public
broadcasters such as Germany's ZDF, is broadly in favour of the
reform as it would allow its members to offer their online
programmes in several countries more easily.
But commercial broadcasters and rightsholders say that
making online offerings more widely available across borders
would amount to de facto pan-EU licensing, diluting the value of
exclusive rights such as those which the Premier League sells to
Sky and BT in Britain.
Big players such as Netflix, Vivendi's
Canal+ and Sky could end up with all the best content because
pan-European rights would be too expensive for smaller
distributors, said Matt Evans, a partner at law firm Jones Day.
The film, TV and sports industries have warned that eroding
territorial exclusivity could threaten cultural diversity in
Europe and undermine the financing model whereby films or TV
shows are licensed on a country-by-country basis to secure
investment.
"This would not only fundamentally undermine Sky's business
model but also impact rights owners' revenues from the licensing
of content," Sky said in its response to the public
consultation.
"Indeed, Sky would be unwilling to pay the same rates for
rights which were de facto no longer exclusive to Sky and, with
the removal of its product differentiation, Sky's promotional
efforts and in turn Sky's subscriber volumes would reduce," it
said.
However, Nathalie Vandystadt, a spokeswoman for the
Commission, said the aim was to improve the cross-border
distribution of TV and radio programmes while "insisting on the
importance of cultural diversity, diverse distribution channels,
and financing model for the audiovisual sector."
