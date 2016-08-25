EU to help make online films, TV shows more available across borders

* EU wants to help broadcasters show more content across
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Aug 25 The European Commission wants
to make it easier for broadcasters like the BBC and Germany's
ZDF to make shows available online across the 28-nation EU under
a planned copyright reform that is expected to meet fierce
opposition from the media industry.
Under the EU executive's plans outlined in a draft document
seen by Reuters, broadcasters would be able to show content on
their online platforms across the European Union after securing
the rights in their home country, which the Commission hopes
will allow them to distribute their own productions more widely.
The reform would make it easier for services such as the
BBC's iPlayer or Sky's Sky Go to show their content
online across borders, but it would not oblige them to do so,
the document says.
However the Commission will put in place a monitoring system
to assess the cross-border availability of broadcasters' online
services.
The reform would apply to broadcasters' catch-up TV
services, which are only available for a limited time, and live
streaming, but not their on-demand catalogues and online
streaming platforms like Netflix, the document says.
Film and TV show producers as well as the sports industry
staunchly oppose the reform. They fear it will lead to de facto
pan-European licensing, diluting the value of exclusive rights
and squeezing out smaller broadcasters who would be unable to
afford pan-EU rights.
Films and TV shows are often financed by selling exclusive
distribution rights on a country-by-country basis to secure
investment.
The Commission does not expect the copyright reform to make
it impossible to license films, TV shows and soccer matches on a
territorial, or country-by-country, basis because rights holders
could still ask broadcasters to block viewers in another country
from accessing the content during licensing negotiations.
But rights holders and commercial broadcasters fear that a
separate EU antitrust case involving Hollywood studios'
movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group Sky UK could
limit their ability to ask for content to be blocked for foreign
viewers.
The EU's antitrust arm has charged six U.S. film studios,
including Disney and Twentieth Century Fox, and
Sky with illegally limiting access across the EU to movies shown
on pay-TV channels.
Paramount Pictures, part of Viacom, settled with
the Commission in July by agreeing to allow viewers outside
Britain and Ireland to access films and other content broadcast
by Sky UK online and via satellite.
Commercial broadcasters worry that the Commission's planned
reform coupled with competition law developments limiting their
ability to stop viewers in other EU countries accessing their
services could undermine territorial licensing.
The Commission has in the past said it does not want to
undermine the film and TV industry's financing model nor the
principle of territoriality.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Adrian Croft)