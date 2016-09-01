Hollywood studios, football leagues urge EU rethink on copyright

| BRUSSELS, Sept 1
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The heads of some of the
biggest Hollywood studios, commercial broadcasters and European
football leagues have urged the European Union to reconsider a
planned copyright overhaul they fear will lead to lower
investment in films and TV shows.
In a letter to the presidents of the European Commission,
European Council and European Parliament, they warn that the
EU's plans to help make more films and TV shows available online
across borders will have "severe negative impacts on our
industry and incentives to invest, which would stunt economic
growth and innovation for years to come."
The Commission, the EU executive, wants to make it easier
for broadcasters like the BBC and Canal Plus to show
their content online across the 28-nation bloc by allowing them
to clear the rights solely in their home country.
But many broadcasters, film producers as well as the sports
industry are fiercely opposed, arguing that it will dilute the
value of exclusive rights and undermine the industry's financing
model.
Films and TV shows are often financed by selling exclusive
distribution rights on a country-by-country basis to secure
investment.
The CEOs of companies including Fox Network Groups,
NBCUniversal, broadcasters Sky and Mediaset
and the British, French, Italian, German and Spanish
football leagues said the planned reform "represents a
significant, unjustified and detrimental incursion into rights
owners' and broadcasters' freedom to exploit their intellectual
property rights."
"The negative effects of such an intervention would lead
directly to lower levels of investment in European content
production, promotion and distribution," says the letter, dated
Aug. 26 and seen by Reuters.
At issue is the so-called "country of origin principle",
which allows satellite broadcasters to acquire the rights for
content in their home country rather than in every country where
the programme is received by satellite.
Under the Commission's proposal, expected to be unveiled in
late September, broadcasters could choose to make their catch-up
TV and live streaming services available online across the EU
after clearing the rights in their home country.
The draft regulation, seen by Reuters, does not oblige
broadcasters to make their content available across borders nor
does it prevent rights holders from licensing content on a
country-by-country basis.
The Commission expects premium content like films and sports
to continue being blocked online for foreign viewers and has
said it does not want to undermine the industry's financing
model.
But rights holders and commercial broadcasters fear that a
separate EU antitrust case involving Hollywood studios'
movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group Sky UK could
limit their ability to ask for content to be blocked for foreign
viewers.
The proposal will need to be agreed by the European
Parliament and EU governments before becoming law, meaning it
will likely undergo changes.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)