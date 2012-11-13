Top British companies have overpaid billions in tax -EU Court

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 13 The British government might
have to repay billions of pounds in multinational companies'
corporation tax after the EU's highest court found in favour of
British American Tobacco in a judgment delivered on
Tuesday.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) found that by taxing
dividends earned from companies based in Britain differently
from income gained abroad, Britain's treasury overcharged
companies for decades.
"The UK legislation must be regarded as a restriction on
freedom of establishment and on capital movements," the ECJ said
in a statement, referring to basic tenets of the EU free market.
The case concerns differing treatment of income received in
Britain and abroad.
When a company resident in Britain received nationally
sourced dividends, it was not liable to corporation tax on those
dividends, the ECJ said. But when the company received dividends
from a non-resident company, it was liable to tax.
Some companies established in Britain said that these rules
resulted in less favourable tax treatment when they had
subsidiaries in other EU countries, something that dissuaded
investment abroad.
They brought a group case that led to a long English court
battle on the taxation of multinationals. The High Court
referred the case to the ECJ in 2006, and later asked the EU
court for further clarification.
Tuesday's decision was a test claim in the group case and is
expected to be re-examined by Britain's High Court next year.
It is not yet clear how far back companies might be able to
claim retroactive repayment of taxes, with claims dating back to
1973. This question is scheduled to be examined in a separate
ECJ court case in 2013.
"If (companies) did set up any foreign subsidiaries, the
corporation tax they paid is potentially repayable," said Jake
Landman, an associate at British law firm Pinsent Masons.
Britain's tax authorities said they were disappointed by the
ruling, but were not giving up.
"We will consider the implications of the ruling in the
overall context of the case, which has a number of aspects and
complexities that remain to be settled in the domestic courts,"
a British government spokesman said.