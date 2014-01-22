UPDATE 1-EU's top court rejects UK challenge to short-selling law

BRUSSELS Jan 22 The European Union's top court
has dismissed Britain's challenge to the bloc's law on banning
the short-selling of shares in market emergencies.
The ruling is a blow to Britain's attempts to limit the
scope of financial rules from Brussels as Prime Minister David
Cameron seeks to renegotiate the country's membership of the EU.
Britain was challenging part of the short-selling law which
gives the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) the
power to ban bets on falling share prices in instances which it
sees as a threat to markets or the stability of the EU financial
system.
"The power of the European Securities and Markets Authority
to adopt emergency measures on the financial markets of the
member states in order to regulate or prohibit short-selling is
compatible with EU law," the Luxembourg-based court said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"As all the pleas in law relied on by the United Kingdom
have been rejected, the Court dismisses the action in its
entirety," it said.
Britain's finance ministry, which mounted the challenge,
said it was "disappointed" by the ruling.
Short-selling refers to the sale of borrowed shares in a bet
the price will fall so they can be bought back more cheaply to
turn a profit.
London is home to the EU's biggest share trading centre.
An advisor to the court had sided with the UK in an opinion
last September, saying the emergency power went beyond what the
watchdog could do under the EU treaty provision used to approve
the law.
The court ruled that under the short-selling law, ESMA's
power was "precisely delineated" so that it could only go above
the heads of national supervisors if they had taken no action to
deal with disorderly markets.
ESMA said the ruling reinforces the short-selling
regulation, the role of national authorities and that of ESMA.
The European Commission, which drafted the short-selling law
and is responsible for enforcing the bloc's rules, welcomed the
ruling. "It removes any lingering uncertainty and is thus good
news for market operators and ESMA," said a spokeswoman for the
EU's executive body.
Lawyers have said that if Britain had won the challenge, it
could have forced the EU to row back on various financial rules
in the pipeline.
Britain is also challenging three other EU rules: A cap on
bankers' bonuses; plans for a financial transaction tax; and the
European Central Bank's attempt to force some clearing houses to
relocate to the euro zone.