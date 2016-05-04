RPT-EU's highest court upholds new restrictive law on cigarettes

(Repeats with no changes to text)

LUXEMBOURG May 4 Europe's highest court on Wednesday upheld a tough EU law on standardising cigarette packaging and banning advertising of e-cigarettes, paving the way for its adoption later this month.

The court rejected a legal challenge brought by Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco , with Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands acting as interested parties.

"The court finds that, in providing that each unit packet and the outside packaging must carry health warnings.... the EU legislature did not go beyond the limits of what is appropriate and necessary," the court said. (Reporting by Pia Oppel, writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)