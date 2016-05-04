EU's highest court upholds new restrictive law on cigarettes

LUXEMBOURG May 4 Europe's highest court on
Wednesday upheld a tough EU law on standardising cigarette
packaging and banning advertising of e-cigarettes, paving the
way for its adoption later this month.
The court rejected a legal challenge brought by Philip
Morris International and British American Tobacco
, with Japan Tobacco International and Imperial
Brands acting as interested parties.
"The court finds that, in providing that each unit packet
and the outside packaging must carry health warnings.... the EU
legislature did not go beyond the limits of what is appropriate
and necessary," the court said.
(Reporting by Pia Oppel, writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)