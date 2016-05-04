UPDATE 3-EU's highest court upholds restrictive new law on cigarettes

* Sets precedent for other governments' anti-smoking laws
* Full impact on companies unclear
* BAT has budgeted tens of millions of pounds for
implementation
(Adds reaction)
By Pia Oppel and Martinne Geller
LUXEMBOURG/LONDON, May 4 The European Union's
highest court on Wednesday upheld a tough EU law that will
standardise cigarette packs, ban menthol flavouring and restrict
e-cigarette advertising, paving the way for its adoption this
month and dealing a blow to Big Tobacco.
The European Court of Justice's rejection of a legal
challenge brought by Philip Morris International and
British American Tobacco (BAT) could weigh on profits
for the industry and sets a precedent for other governments to
crack down on a habit that causes nearly six million deaths a
year worldwide.
"The court finds that, in providing that each unit packet
and the outside packaging must carry health warnings ... the EU
legislature did not go beyond the limits of what is appropriate
and necessary," the court said in its decision, which reflected
the opinion a court adviser had published in December.
The legal challenge, which was also supported by Japan
Tobacco International and Imperial Brands, can
now be taken no further and the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD)
will take effect on 20 May, though wholesalers and retailers
will be given a year's grace to sell stocks manufactured before
that date.
The TPD will ban menthol cigarettes by 2020, standardise
packs and impose rules on e-cigarettes, such as limits on
nicotine strength, tank size and advertising.
The court also said that member states may introduce further
packaging requirements, such as the "plain packaging" measures
proposed in Britain, France and Ireland.
These regulations, aimed at reducing the lure of smoking by
forcing tobacco to be sold in uniformly drab packs with no
branding, are due to come into force in the UK on 20 May, though
the English High Court is expected to rule on another legal
challenge brought by the tobacco companies in the coming weeks.
Action on Smoking and Health, an advocacy group, said the
decision was "welcome if not surprising".
Japan Tobacco International, a leading player in the UK with
brands such as Benson & Hedges and Camel, said the ruling
"endorses the proliferation of different regulations for the
same product" and "brings additional confusion".
IMPACT UNCLEAR
Shares of BAT and Imperial, the two big tobacco firms that
trade in London, were each down by about 1 percent. Imperial
also reported weaker than expected sales volume on Wednesday.
Imperial Chief Executive Alison Cooper told reporters that
the new rules would affect different European markets to varying
degrees and could lead to an increase in illicit trade.
"Our view on this is that clearly consumers will be making
some different choices given some of the changes in the market,"
Cooper said, adding that Imperial had budgeted tens of millions
of pounds for implementation.
The impact of TPD remains unclear because of limited
precedent. When it comes to plain packaging, only Australia
serves as an example.
In the year after implementation in Australia in December
2012 sales of mainstream and premium brands fell, but value
brands rose, suggesting that smokers traded down to cheaper
alternatives. Yet there was a significant increase in tobacco
tax at the same time, so it's hard to isolate the impact of the
switch to plain packaging.
Morningstar analyst Philip Gorham said that margins will be
at risk in the UK, with potentially lower sales growth if
pricing power is undermined.
Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said the development was
disappointing for the industry but called it a manageable risk.
She recommends owning shares of Philip Morris.
On plain packaging, Herzog said that the failure of the
Australian law to bring any dramatic reduction in smoking
suggests that the move in Britain "will result in more
'headline' than actual risk".
(Writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)