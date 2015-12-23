UPDATE 2-Big Tobacco faces blow as top court adviser backs EU law

* Advocate General says EU tobacco law is valid,
proportionate
* Opinions are non-binding but often influence rulings
* Tobacco firms remain hopeful that court view will diverge

By Michele Sinner and Martinne Geller
LUXEMBOURG/LONDON, Dec 23
highest court said an EU law on cigarettes was valid, rebuffing
a challenge from Philip Morris International and British
American Tobacco, though the court still has to deliver
a final ruling.
The opinion, if adopted by the court in Luxembourg, would be
a blow to Big Tobacco companies, which had lobbied vigorously
against what was seen as some of the world's strictest
anti-tobacco legislation.
In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are
reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming
months.
"(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive
of 2014 to be valid," the opinion published on Wednesday said.
"The EU legislature did not exceed the considerable latitude
to be given to it in ensuring that tobacco and related products
may be placed on the market under uniform conditions throughout
the EU without losing sight of the fundamental objective of a
high level of health protection."
Smoking is the biggest cause of premature death in the
European Union, responsible for nearly 700,000 deaths per year.
The EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) was adopted in May
2014 and comes into force next year. Key provisions include the
standardisation of packaging, a prohibition by 2020 on menthol
cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes.
The opinion also said an effort by Poland -- the EU's top
menthol producer and consumer -- to annul the menthol ban must
be dismissed as "none of its arguments ... is well founded".
The TPD requires health warnings that include discouraging
images to cover 65 percent of tobacco packages. It stipulates
cigarette boxes should be rectangular with at least 20
cigarettes, thereby banning slimmer 10-stick packs more
attractive to occasional smokers.
The e-cigarette rules, which the opinion called "relatively
moderate," include a duty to notify regulators six months before
products go on sale, prohibitions on advertising and sponsorship
and a maximum nicotine content for e-liquids of 20 mg/ml.
PLAIN PACKAGING
The TPD also preserves the right of member states to
introduce stricter packaging rules, such as the "plain
packaging" law due to go into effect in Britain next year
banning all colours and logos on cigarette boxes.
In so doing, Marlboro maker Philip Morris claims the TPD
would disrupt the internal market of EU.
"The directive inexplicably encourages a patchwork of
regulations and disregards important limits on the scope of EU
legislation," a Philip Morris spokeswoman said.
Philip Morris and British American, the two largest
international tobacco firms, as well as Japan Tobacco
International and Imperial Tobacco Group are
challenging the legality of the UK plain packaging law in
separate proceedings. A verdict is expected there in coming
months.
Striking down the TPD would cripple Britain's plan to be the
second country after Australia to institute the measure, aimed
at reducing the number of young smokers by making the packages
less attractive.
Tobacco companies don't break out sales by country, but they
say Australia's move has been ineffective at accelerating a
long-term downward trend in smoking.
British American, maker of Dunhill cigarettes, said it was
"obviously disappointed" with Wednesday's opinion.
"We have always maintained that the (TPD) represents an
unlawful and disproportionate incursion into the autonomy of the
Member States and we remain hopeful that the Court of Justice
will uphold our challenge," a spokesman said.
