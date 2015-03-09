EU court upholds block on Deutsche Boerse/NYSE Euronext merger

BRUSSELS, March 9 A European Union court upheld on Monday the European Commission's decision in 2012 to block a planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext.

The General Court, the EU's second-highest judicial authority, said that the Commission had not made legal errors or mistakes in its assessment in its definition of the relevant market.

The court also rejected Deutsche Boerse's argument that a merger could have created efficiencies benefiting customers and that concessions made by the companies were sufficient.

