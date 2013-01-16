EU lawmakers approve limited rules for rating agencies

* Parliament vote shows strong majority in favour of new law
* Lawmaker Giegold says watered down law is no breakthrough
* Barnier abandons idea of European ratings agency
By Claire Davenport
STRASBOURG, France, Jan 16 The European
Parliament approved limited new rules to rein in the influence
of credit rating agencies criticised during the financial crisis
for having misjudged the risks that caused it.
The new rules, agreed late last year, should make it easier
to sue the agencies if they are judged to have made errors, such
as in ranking the creditworthiness of debt. But many other
ambitious planned reforms were ditched.
The European Commission, which proposed the law, had
originally wanted rules to oblige companies to rotate the
agencies they use for ratings, to make it easier for new
entrants to get a foothold in the market. But such rotation will
be limited to certain complex financial products.
"This is no great breakthrough," said Sven Giegold, a German
member of the European Parliament, who played a key role in
negotiating the law with EU countries. "We all wanted more and
the countries did not want it."
Members of the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in
favour of the changes on Wednesday.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
financial regulation across the 27-country European Union, said
the new law would boost competition among ratings agencies.
"Credit rating agencies will have to be more transparent
when rating sovereign states and will have to follow stricter
rules which will make them more accountable for mistakes in case
of negligence or intent," he said in a statement.
Barnier had also previously suggested the creation of a
European agency to rate sovereign debt. But he told lawmakers
late on Tuesday that a report exploring this possibility would
now only come in 2016, by which time he would have left his
post.
Three agencies - Moody's, Standard & Poor's
and Fitch - have a 90 percent share of the ratings
market.