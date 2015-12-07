UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers, countries agree on bloc's first cybersecurity law

(Adds European Commission confirmation of deal, quotes,
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU lawmakers and member states
struck a deal on the bloc's first cybersecurity law on Monday
that will force Internet firms such as Google and
Amazon to report serious breaches or face sanctions.
The deal, following five hours of negotiations between
European Parliament and EU governments, was reached in response
to increasing worries about cyber attacks resulting in security
and privacy breaches.
The European Commission's digital chief Andrus Ansip said
the new law would build up consumers' trust in Internet
services, especially cross-border services.
"The internet knows no border - a problem in one country can
have a knock-on effect in the rest of Europe. This is why we
need EU-wide cybersecurity solutions. This agreement is an
important step in this direction," he said.
The new law known as Network and Information Security
Directive sets out security and reporting obligations for
companies in critical sectors such as transport, energy, health
and finance.
Web firms will be subject to less stringent obligations,
than, say, airports or oil pipeline operators, under the new
law.
Under the new law, web companies such as Google, Amazon,
eBay and Cisco will be required to notify
serious incidents to national authorities which in turn will be
able to impose sanctions on companies which fail to do so.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing
by Grant McCool)