Austrian court refers Facebook privacy case to European court

VIENNA, Sept 12 Austria's Supreme Court on
Monday referred to the European Court of Justice a class action
case brought against Facebook by an Austrian law student
over privacy issues.
Max Schrems is claiming 500 euros ($562) in damages for each
of more than 25,000 signatories to his lawsuit, the latest in a
series of European challenges to U.S. technology firms and their
handling of personal data.
Schrems has already successfully challenged Europe's
so-called Safe Harbour data exchange system with the United
States on privacy grounds, resulting in a new commercial data
pact between the EU and the United States taking effect in July.
But Schrems' other case has so far been fended off by
Facebook in Austrian courts due to procedural concerns,
questioning Schrems' status as a private Facebook consumer and
whether the 25,000 plaintiffs were legally allowed to confer
their rights on him.
"The Court of Justice (has been) rather consumer friendly
when it decided over jurisdictions. I hope that we will see a
similar decision in this case. Filing thousands of individual
lawsuits before thousands of courts would be an absurd
exercise," Schrems said in an emailed statement.
Facebook officials did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)