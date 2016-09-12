UPDATE 1-Austrian court refers Facebook privacy case to European court

(Updates with Facebook comment)
By Eric Auchard
VIENNA, Sept 12 An attempt by Austrian privacy
activist Max Schrems to have a data protection case against
Facebook heard as a class action suit moved a step ahead
on Monday when Austria's Supreme Court referred the question to
the European Court of Justice (CJEU).
Facebook has questioned the right of Schrems, famous for
winning a case that overturned the Safe Harbour system used by
thousands of companies to transfer data from the European Union
to the United States, to bring a Europe-wide class action on
behalf of tens of thousands of consumers..
Schrems is claiming 500 euros ($562) in damages for each of
more than 25,000 signatories to his lawsuit, one of a series of
European challenges to U.S. technology firms and their handling
of personal data.
He challenged the Safe Harbour data exchange system with the
United States on privacy grounds, resulting in a new commercial
data pact between the EU and the United States taking effect in
July.
"The Court of Justice (has been) rather consumer friendly
when it decided over jurisdictions," Schrems said in an emailed
statement.
"I hope that we will see a similar decision in this case.
Filing thousands of individual lawsuits before thousands of
courts would be an absurd exercise."
Facebook responded in a statement: "Mr. Schrems's claims
have twice been rejected on the grounds that they cannot proceed
as 'class action' on behalf of other consumers in Austrian
courts."
"We look forward to addressing the procedural questions
presented to the CJEU to resolve these claims."

