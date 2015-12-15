EU lawmakers, governments agree new data protection law - MEPs on twitter

BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Union struck an
agreement on a sweeping overhaul of fragmented data protection
laws on Tuesday, several members of the European Parliament said
on Twitter without giving details.
Jan Philipp Albrecht, a Green MEP who is leading the
negotiations on behalf of the Parliament, said "reports on white
smoke are true" but the details of what was agreed would only
follow later.
The new data protection regulation is likely to include
stiff fines for companies breaking the law of up to 4 percent of
revenues as well as forcing them to report breaches to national
authorities.
