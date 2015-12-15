Privacy breaches to incur EU fines of up to 4 pct of revenues - EU sources

BRUSSELS Dec 15 Firms could be fined up to four
percent of global revenues for privacy breaches under a tough
new EU data protection law agreed on Tuesday, two EU sources
said.
EU lawmakers and member states struck an agreement on a
sweeping overhaul of fragmented data protection laws in talks on
Tuesday evening, several members of the European Parliament said
on Twitter without giving details.
The new data protection regulation gives national
authorities the power to levy fines of up to 4 percent of
revenues on firms breaking the law, two EU sources said on
condition of anonymity.
