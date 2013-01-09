EU lawmakers seek to limit use of data by internet firms

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 9 Internet companies such as
Facebook and Google may have to get more
permission to use information if European Union lawmakers give
users more control over their personal data.
EU lawmakers want to limit companies' ability to use and
sell data, such as internet browsing habits, to advertising
companies, especially when people are unaware their data is
being used in such a way.
"Users must be informed about what happens with their data,"
said Jan Philipp Albrecht, a German Member of the European
Parliament who is driving the reform. "And they must be able to
consciously agree to data processing - or reject it."
Facebook and Google, who were among the first to profit from
users' data, have been lobbying against the curbs. Other
data-reliant sectors such as health services, rail and
smart-meter makers have also voiced concerns.
Albrecht, a Green politician, plans to announce on Wednesday
a plan to make sure users of search engines and social networks
can control how much of their data is sold to advertisers.
A report he produced, which was seen by Reuters, builds on a
proposal announced by the European Commission last January for
tougher data protection.
The European Parliament, the Commission and the bloc's 27
countries will seek an agreement on the rules in coming months.
Internet companies worry it will have a chilling effect on a
thriving business.
"We are concerned that some aspects of the report do not
support a flourishing European digital single market and the
reality of innovation on the internet," Erika Mann, head of EU
policy for Facebook, said.
The digital market was inescapably global in nature, and
included important partners in the United States, she said.
The amount of online data collected and sold has grown
rapidly. Currently, over 60 hours of YouTube content is uploaded
every minute.