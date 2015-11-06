EU aims to seal data transfer deal with U.S. in three months

* Top European court struck down EU-U.S. data transfer pact
* Talks stalled over U.S. guarantees on targeted access
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 Discussions on a new data
transfer pact with the United States should be concluded within
three months, the European Commission said on Friday, after a
top European Union court struck down the previous agreement on
concerns over American spying.
The highest EU court last month ruled that Safe Harbour, a
system that for 15 years has helped companies to avoid
cumbersome checks to transfer Europeans' data between offices on
both sides of the Atlantic, did not sufficiently protect EU
citizens because U.S. authorities had bulk access to the data on
national security grounds.
Washington and Brussels have now stepped up negotiations,
having been locked in talks to strengthen Safe Harbour after the
2013 revelations of mass U.S. surveillance programmes.
"We need an agreement with our U.S. partners in the next
three months," European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip
said.
The Commission also issued guidance on Friday to businesses
caught out by the ruling about how they could legally continue
to transfer Europeans' data to the United States.
Businesses can use so-called standard contractual clauses or
binding corporate rules to transfer data, as well as asking
consumers for their consent.
European data protection regulators gave companies a
three-month grace period to put in place these alternative
mechanisms.
U.S. and EU companies, from Google to Microsoft
, shuffle personal data across the Atlantic on a daily
basis, whether it is employee data for multinationals whose
human resources functions are in the United States, or user data
collected by internet companies for use in the billion-dollar
online advertising market.
The Safe Harbour system allowed companies to self-certify
that they complied with EU privacy law when transferring EU
citizens' personal data to countries deemed to have insufficient
safeguards, which include the United States.
But it came under fire after former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed that U.S. spies
harvested Europeans' private information directly from big
technology companies such as Apple, Facebook and
Google.
The European Commission demanded guarantees from Washington
that the United States would access Europeans' data only on a
targeted basis, something which has held up talks for two years.
"We need a bulletproof solution," Ansip said, reflecting
concerns among officials that a new agreement could again be
challenged in court.
EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will travel to
Washington next week to continue discussions on a new framework.
"The court ruling is our benchmark in our talks with the
United States," Jourova said at a news conference.
"It is now for the U.S. to come back with their answers."
(Editing by David Goodman)