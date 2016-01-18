UPDATE 1-EU wants stricter controls over U.S. snooping powers in data pact talks

(Adds that meetings will continue in Davos)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Jan 18 The European Union wants
guarantees of effective limits on U.S. authorities' power to
request people's personal information from companies to conclude
a new EU-U.S. data transfer pact, a top EU official said on
Monday, as a deadline from EU privacy regulators looms.
Securing sufficient assurances U.S. spies will not access
Europeans' personal data indiscriminately once it is transferred
across the Atlantic has been a big sticking point in two years
of talks between Brussels and Washington on a new framework for
protecting data shifted to the United States.
"We need guarantees that there is effective judicial control
of public authorities' access to data for national security, law
enforcement and public interest purposes," EU Justice
Commissioner Vera Jourova said at a conference in Brussels.
The talks took on added urgency in October when the EU's top
court struck down the 15-year-old Safe Harbour framework, used
by more than 4,000 firms to transfer Europeans' data across the
Atlantic easily, because the material was vulnerable to being
accessed by U.S. authorities on national security grounds.
Adding to the pressure, EU data protection authorities gave
the two sides until the end of January to come up with a new
framework for protecting data transferred to the United States,
failing which they could start taking enforcement action against
companies.
Jourova said talks would continue on the margins of the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Andrus Ansip, the EU
Commissioner responsible for digital affairs, is due to meet
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker on Thursday.
The Commission is also seeking more transparency on limits
to U.S. security services collecting personal data, Jourova
said.
U.S. negotiators have so far resisted a mandatory system for
companies to report numbers of U.S. government access requests,
people familiar with the talks have said.
However, one alternative would be for the United States to
keep the EU informed on how often U.S. authorities access
personal data on national security grounds as part of an annual
review process of the new framework, two of the people said.
Under EU data protection law, companies cannot transfer EU
citizens' personal data to countries outside the 28-nation bloc
deemed to have insufficient privacy safeguards, of which the
United States is one.
Revelations two years ago from former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S. surveillance
programmes caused a political storm in Europe, leading the
executive European Commission to demand changes to Safe Harbour.
Businesses have warned of enormous consequences for both
users and companies should the talks collapse.
"This is an issue that is too important to fail," said Brad
Smith, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer.
