EU executive, US strikes transatlantic data transfer pact

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
BRUSSELS Feb 2 The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had struck a deal with the United States on a new transatlantic data transfer pact to prevent EU regulators from restricting data transfers by firms.
"We have a deal," Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Twitter.
Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Reuters that the two sides were close to an agreement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Barbara Lewis)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028