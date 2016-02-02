版本:
EU executive, US strikes transatlantic data transfer pact

BRUSSELS Feb 2 The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had struck a deal with the United States on a new transatlantic data transfer pact to prevent EU regulators from restricting data transfers by firms.

"We have a deal," Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Reuters that the two sides were close to an agreement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Barbara Lewis)

