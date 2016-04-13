EU privacy regulators express concerns about U.S. data pact - sources

BRUSSELS, April 13 European Union privacy
regulators expressed concerns about a new EU-U.S. data transfer
pact agreed in February to help companies shuffle data across
the Atlantic and requested improvements in order for it to meet
European privacy standards, three people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
While noting the "major" improvements the EU-U.S. Privacy
Shield offers compared to its predecessor - which was struck
down by a top EU court on concerns about U.S. government
snooping last year - the regulators asked for clarifications and
for it to be strengthened, the people said.
The role and independence of a new U.S. privacy ombudsperson
came under particular scrutiny.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)