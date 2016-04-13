UPDATE 2-EU privacy watchdogs raise concerns over U.S. data pact

* New EU-U.S. data transfer pact agreed in February
* Previous one struck down on U.S. spying concerns
* EU privacy regulators end two-day meeting on Wednesday
* Still have doubts about U.S. surveillance practices
BRUSSELS, April 13 European privacy regulators
said on Wednesday a new commercial data transfer pact between
the European Union and the United States needed to provide more
reassurance over U.S. surveillance practices and the
independence of a new U.S. privacy ombudsman.
The lukewarm reception of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, agreed
in February after two years of talks, did little to clear up the
legal limbo in which companies have conducted cross-border data
transfers since October when the EU's top court struck down the
previous data transfer framework, Safe Harbour, on concerns
about U.S. mass surveillance practices.
The Privacy Shield is designed to help firms on both sides
of the Atlantic to move Europeans' data to the United States
without falling foul of strict EU data transfer rules.
European data protection authorities on Wednesday urged the
European Commission - which negotiated the framework - to
address their concerns in order for them to be able to establish
that data transferred to the United States is afforded the same
standard of protection as in Europe.
Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, chair of the group of 28 data
protection authorities, said an area of concern was "the
possibility that is left in the Shield ... for bulk collection
which if massive and indiscriminate is not acceptable."
Washington has provided an explanation of the limits and
safeguards applying to its surveillance programmes to try to
appease European concerns.
But U.S. agencies can still collect data in bulk and use it
for six purposes, including counterterrorism or cybersecurity.
"We think they are still very broadly defined and can't
count as targeted data collection, so for us it's still
indiscriminate and mass data collection," said Paul Breitbarth,
representing the regulators.
Falque-Pierrotin also said there were doubts about the
effective powers and independence of the U.S. ombudsman who will
deal with EU complaints about U.S. surveillance practices.
"We don't have enough security guarantees in the status of
the ombudsperson and in the effective powers of this
ombudsperson in order to be sure that this is really an
independent authority," Falque-Pierrotin said.
While non-binding, the opinion from the regulators is
important because they enforce data protection law across the EU
and can suspend specific data transfers.
Falque-Pierrotin left open whether the regulators could in
the future challenge other legal channels for data transfers,
such as standard contractual clauses - contracts establishing
privacy protections between groups - and binding corporate
rules.
"The Working Party's position doesn't really help with
removing the legal uncertainty around data transfers," said Wim
Nauwelaerts, managing partner at law firm Hunton & Williams. "As
a result of this, many businesses will find themselves between a
rock and hard place."
The Commission said it would work swiftly to include the
regulators' recommendations in the final decision, which it
hopes to adopt in June.
Cross-border data transfers are used in many industries for
sharing employee information, and consumer data is shared to
complete credit card, travel or e-commerce transactions, or to
target advertising based on customer preferences.
Falque-Pierrotin said the Privacy Shield brought a number of
improvements compared with Safe Harbour, such as a clearer
explanation of EU citizens' rights and means for redress and
stricter rules on how companies can use data in the United
States.
The data protection authorities urged the Commission to
review the Shield in two years when a stricter European data
protection law comes into force.
Member state representatives still have to approve the
framework before it is formally adopted by the Commission.
