EU reassured on U.S. privacy directive - source

BRUSSELS, March 10 U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Wilbur Ross gave no indication of any plans to change U.S.
privacy protections underpinning a pact enabling billions of
dollars of data flows during a meeting with the EU digital
chief, a source said on Friday.
U.S. President Trump's administration has stoked concerns in
Brussels that it may undo some of the privacy protections put in
place by the previous administration that were crucial to a
transatlantic pact allowing companies to store EU citizens' data
on U.S. servers.
EU Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip met Ross in
Washington on Thursday, the first European to meet the new
Commerce Secretary since he took office.
Ross confirmed his support for the crucial pillars of the
data transfer pact - the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, the source
briefed on the meeting said on Friday.
The source said there were no indications from Ross of any
plans to change Obama's privacy directive issued in January
2014.
On Twitter, Ansip said Ross and him had agreed "on the need
for robust and predictable #PrivacyShield for safe and secure
U.S.-EU data flows."
The U.S. Department of Commerce did not respond to requests
for comment.
The Privacy Shield was agreed in 2016 following more than
two years of difficult negotiations over how data transferred by
companies to the United States would be protected in line with
tough EU data protection.
Obama's Presidential Policy Directive 28 (PPD28) gave
foreign citizens some privacy protections from U.S. surveillance
activities and was issued after revelations of mass U.S. spying
in 2013.
The EU's top court struck down Privacy Shield's predecessor
in 2015 for allowing U.S. spies unfettered access to EU
citizens' data.
Cross-border data transfers are used in many industries for
sharing employee information, when consumer data is shared to
complete credit card, travel or e-commerce transactions, or to
target advertising based on customer preferences.
EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova - whose team negotiated
the Privacy Shield - will travel to Washington at the end of
this month to prepare the annual review of the framework and
discuss any concerns.
