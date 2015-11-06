EU wants more reporting by firms of U.S. requests for data

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 6 The European Commission is
pushing for companies to report aggregate figures on the number
of U.S. government requests for personal data as part of a new
transatlantic data transfer deal, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Brussels and Washington have been locked for two years in
talks to strengthen the privacy protections in the Safe Harbour
framework which for 15 years has helped companies to avoid
cumbersome checks to transfer Europeans' data between offices on
both sides of the Atlantic.
On Oct. 6 the highest European Union court struck down the
system on the grounds that U.S. authorities enjoyed unimpeded
access to Europeans' data.
On Friday the Commission said it aimed to wrap up the talks
on a new data transfer system within three months, heaping
pressure on the United States to offer sufficient privacy
guarantees for Europeans' data.
The Safe Harbour system allowed companies to self-certify
that they complied with EU privacy law when transferring EU
citizens' personal data to countries deemed to have insufficient
safeguards, which include the United States.
Both U.S. and EU companies shuffle personal data across the
Atlantic on a daily basis, whether it is employee data for
multinationals or user data collected by internet companies for
use in the billion-dollar online advertising market.
One of the key sticking points for a new system has been
extracting sufficient guarantees from the United States that
authorities there would access personal data on national
security grounds only on a limited and proportionate basis.
A way of proving that U.S. authorities' access to data is
targeted would be by having the companies disclose aggregate
figures on government requests as part of an annual review of
the new data transfer framework, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Many big U.S. tech companies such as Microsoft,
Yahoo and Facebook already publish figures on
government requests for account data.
"It's also in (the companies') interest to be really open
and transparent about it," said one of the sources, referring to
government requests for data.
The industry is likely to resist a system which makes such
reporting mandatory for fear of being caught between two
jurisdictions. The United States only recently legalised
disclosures of government requests for data with the passage of
the Freedom Act.
"The more mandatory such a structure of sharing information
from the business side becomes, the stronger is our case," the
source said.
Such transparency measures would feed into the annual review
of the new system by substantiating claims that access to data
for national security purposes is proportionate, the person
said.
However, the issue has been a stumbling block in the talks
because of resistance from Washington and from smaller firms who
fear being associated with U.S. spying, the sources said.
