U.S. and EU firms warn of "enormous" consequences if data pact talks fail

* EU and U.S. negotiating new data transfer pact
* Previous one was quashed by EU court on U.S. spying
concerns
* EU and U.S. business groups urge two sides to agree by end
Jan.
By Julia Fioretti and Dustin Volz
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The two largest
American and European trade groups have warned of "enormous"
consequences for thousands of businesses and millions of users
if Brussels and Washington fail to wrap up talks on a data
transfer pact by the end of the month.
The United States and Washington accelerated negotiations on
a new framework enabling firms to easily transfer personal data
across the Atlantic after the previous one was struck down by a
top EU court last year on concerns about U.S. snooping.
Under European Union data protection law, companies cannot
transfer EU citizens' personal data to countries outside the
bloc deemed to have insufficient privacy safeguards, of which
the United States is one.
Since the EU's highest court ruled on Oct. 6 that the
15-year-old Safe Harbour framework, used by over 4,000 firms to
transfer Europeans' data to the United States, did not
adequately protect the data because U.S. national security
requirements trumped privacy safeguards, firms on both sides of
the Atlantic have been in legal limbo.
In a letter, seen by Reuters, to U.S. President Barack
Obama, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the
28 European heads of state, four business associations warned of
the dire economic impact if data flows between the two blocs
were disrupted.
"This issue must be resolved immediately or the consequences
could be enormous for the thousands of businesses and millions
of users impacted," the letter from U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
BusinessEurope, DigitalEurope and the Information Technology
Industry Council says. [bit.ly/1OqqMKX
]
The groups also ask for a transition period to comply with
any revised data transfer framework, especially for those small
and medium-sized businesses that relied entirely on Safe
Harbour.
IMPENDING DEADLINE
European Union data protection authorities gave Brussels and
Washington until the end of January to forge a new pact and
businesses the same deadline to set up alternative legal
channels to transfer personal data across the Atlantic, such as
binding corporate rules within multinationals or model clauses.
While a political agreement may be possible in that time,
ironing out the legal details will take longer, according to a
person familiar with the talks.
However the business groups warn that all data transfer
mechanisms are in jeopardy as a result of the EU ruling,
something echoed by lawyers, and that could impact nearly all
financial transactions between the two largest economies in the
world.
"We therefore urge your leadership to ensure a durable legal
framework for transatlantic data flows in the future," the
letter says.
EU privacy regulators are due to meet on Feb. 2 to decide if
they should start taking enforcement action against companies if
they come to the conclusion that all transfer mechanisms fall
foul of EU law and there is no new framework in place.
Revelations two years ago of mass U.S. surveillance
programmes where American authorities collected private
information directly from big tech firms like Apple,
Facebook and Google riled Europe and set the
stage for the European Court of Justice ruling.
