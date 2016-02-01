EU, US fail to strike data transfer pact deal by deadline

BRUSSELS Feb 1 European and U.S. negotiators
have missed a deadline to agree a key data transfer pact, the
European Commission said on Monday, with talks snagged over a
new oversight role and the options for European citizens to seek
redress over data privacy violations, sources familiar with the
talks said.
While talks are continuing and a deal could be clinched in
coming days, national data protection regulators from across
Europe are poised to begin meetings on Tuesday to start
restricting trans-Atlantic flows of personal data.
"There have been constructive but difficult talks over the
weekend," said a spokesman for the European Commission. "Work is
still ongoing, we are not there yet, but the commission is
working day and night on achieving a deal," he said.
European Union data protection law says companies cannot
transfer EU citizens' personal data to countries outside the
bloc deemed to have insufficient privacy safeguards -- like the
United States.
Cross-border transfers are used in many industries for
sharing employee information or when consumer data is shared to
complete credit card, travel or ecommerce transactions.
Firms such as Facebook and Google rely on
transferring and analysing reams of users' data to sell targeted
advertising, for example.
U.S. officials and American executives have grown
increasingly worried about the consequences of not having a new
deal in place, despite a flurry of high-level talks in Brussels
over the past few weeks.
FLYING HOME
Some U.S industry representatives, believing they had
exhausted their case, flew home this weekend after bringing
their pitch directly to regulators across Europe.
A U.S. industry source said a deal is "on the table" with
what U.S. feels is strongest offer yet, but that Europe
apparently still wants to see more.
Negotiators had hoped to reach a deal before Vra Jourová,
the EU's Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality
reports to the European Parliament on Monday evening.
Revelations of mass U.S. surveillance programmes in 2013
prompted the European Commission to demand that "Safe Harbour" a
framework which more than 4,000 companies have relied upon to
avoid cumbersome EU data transfer rules, be strengthened.
The Safe Harbour framework was struck down by an EU court
last year over concerns about U.S. Internet surveillance,
leaving companies in legal limbo.
National data privacy regulators meet in Brussels this
Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether they should restrict the
use of alternative measures as well, such as binding corporate
rules and model clauses between companies.
U.S. officials met a group of EU data protection authorities
last week to discuss the future of Safe Harbour, said a
spokeswoman for the French regulator, which chairs the group.
The U.S. side proposed improving oversight of the new data
transfer framework by creating an ombudsman to review decisions.
The European Commission is pushing for the ombudsman to have
the authority to make findings on U.S. surveillance as opposed
to just fielding complaints from European citizens and data
protection authorities, the person familiar with the talks said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti in Brussels and Dustin Volz in
Washington D.C.; Writing by Eric Auchard; Editing by Keith Weir)