UPDATE 1-EU, US fail to strike data transfer pact deal by deadline

(Adds Jourova in European Parliament)
BRUSSELS Feb 1 European and U.S. negotiators
missed a deadline to agree a key data transfer pact, the
European Union's executive said, with talks snagged over a new
oversight role and options for European citizens to seek redress
over data privacy violations.
While talks are continuing and a deal could be clinched in
coming days, national data protection regulators from across
Europe are poised to begin meetings on Tuesday to start
restricting trans-Atlantic flows of personal data.
"There have been constructive but difficult talks over the
weekend," a spokesman for the European Commission said on
Monday. "Work is still ongoing, we are not there yet, but the
Commission is working day and night on achieving a deal."
European Union data protection law bars companies from
transferring EU citizens' personal data to countries outside the
bloc deemed to have insufficient privacy safeguards -- like the
United States.
Cross-border transfers are used in many industries for
sharing employee information or when consumer data is shared to
complete credit card, travel or ecommerce transactions.
Firms such as Facebook and Google rely on
transferring and analysing reams of user data to sell targeted
advertising, for example.
U.S. officials and American executives have grown
increasingly worried about the consequences of not having a new
deal in place, despite a flurry of high-level talks in Brussels
over the past few weeks.
Some U.S. industry representatives, believing they had
exhausted their case, flew home this weekend after bringing
their pitch directly to regulators across Europe.
A U.S. industry source said a deal is "on the table" with
what the United States feels is the strongest offer yet, but
that Europe apparently still wants to see more.
EUROPEAN CONCERNS
Negotiators had hoped to reach a deal before Vra Jourová,
the EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality,
reports to the European Parliament on Monday evening.
But that did not happen, with Jourova telling the European
lawmakers: "Negotiations are still ongoing, including at the
political level."
Revelations of mass U.S. surveillance programmes in 2013
prompted the European Commission to demand that "Safe Harbour" a
framework which more than 4,000 companies have relied upon to
avoid cumbersome EU data transfer rules, be strengthened.
The Safe Harbour framework was struck down by an EU court
last year over concerns about U.S. Internet surveillance,
leaving companies in legal limbo.
European Parliament lawmakers expressed scepticism that the
United States was serious about ensuring protection for European
privacy rights and said what the U.S. side was offering was well
short of legally binding assurances.
"We must trust them. But at the same time, I say we must
check also," Jourova responded. "We need to set up rules that
give us as much room as possible for checking how it works there
and gives us continuous guarantees."
The U.S. side proposed improving oversight of the new data
transfer framework by creating an ombudsman to review decisions.
The European Commission is pushing for the ombudsman to have
the authority to make findings on U.S. surveillance as opposed
to just fielding complaints from European citizens and data
protection authorities, a person familiar with the talks said.
Jourova said the role needed to be independent from U.S.
authorities and empowered to seek information on concrete cases.
She added there would also be a "clear suspension clause" in
the agreement with the United States that would be applicable
should the system not work properly, and that the European side
would run annual checks on that.
