EU, United States agree changes to strengthen data transfer pact

* EU, United States clinched data transfer pact in February
* EU privacy watchdogs asked for improvements
* Washington offered more clarity on use of bulk
surveillance
* EU member states have to approve data pact
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 24 The European Union and the
United States have agreed changes to a data transfer pact that
is key to transatlantic business, including stricter rules for
companies holding information on Europeans and clearer limits on
U.S. surveillance.
The revised EU-U.S. Privacy Shield was sent for review by
European member states overnight. They are expected to hold a
vote in early July, several EU sources said, at which point it
will enter into force.
Cross-border data transfers by businesses include payroll
and human resources information as well as lucrative data used
for targeted online advertising, which is of particular
importance to tech companies.
However, revelations of mass U.S. surveillance practices
three years ago caused political outrage in Europe and fuelled
distrust of big U.S. tech companies such as Facebook,
Google and Apple.
Brussels and Washington rushed to hammer out the data pact
after the EU's highest court last year struck down the previous
system, Safe Harbour, on concerns about mass U.S. surveillance
practices, threatening data flows that are key to billions of
dollars of business.
For 15 years Safe Harbour allowed both U.S. and European
firms to get around tough EU data transferral rules by stating
they complied with European privacy standards when storing
information on U.S. servers.
EU privacy regulators expressed concern about an initial
deal struck in February.
The U.S. government has now explained further the specific
conditions under which intelligence services might have to
collect data in bulk and safeguards on how the data is used, EU
sources said.
A letter from the Office of the Director of National
Intelligence, seen by Reuters, gives an example of the United
States seeking information on the activities of a terrorist
group in the Middle East believed to be plotting attacks against
Europe.
If Washington does not have information such as names, phone
numbers or email addresses it would collect communications "to
and from that region for further review and analysis to identify
those communications that relate to the group," the letter says.
"Thus, even when targeting through the use of specific
selectors is not possible, the United States does not collect
all communications from all communications facilities in the
world."
The United States also explained how a new privacy official
- whose role would be to field complaints from EU citizens about
U.S. spying - would be independent from the intelligence
services.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop/Keith Weir)