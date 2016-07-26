UPDATE 1-EU privacy watchdogs keep open mind on new U.S. data pact

* EU-U.S. data pact will be open to companies as of Aug. 1
* Previous data pact struck down by EU court on privacy
concerns
* EU watchdogs say will not challenge new pact in the next
year
* Will wait for results of first annual review next summer
By Julia Fioretti
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 26 European Union privacy
watchdogs will let a new EU-U.S. commercial data pact
underpinning billions of dollars of transatlantic trade run for
at least a year without any legal challenge, they said on
Tuesday.
That came as a relief to businesses from Alphabet Inc's
Google to Microsoft to Apple who
have been mired in legal uncertainty over cross-border data
transfers that are crucial to modern business since an EU court
ruling last year.
The previous such data transfer framework, Safe Harbour, was
struck down by the EU's top court last October on the grounds
that it allowed U.S. agents too much access to Europeans' data.
The new EU-U.S. Privacy Shield will allow companies to
transfer personal data from the EU to the United States - from
human resources information to individual browsing histories to
hotel bookings.
Since Safe Harbour was struck down, thousands of companies
were forced to switch to more cumbersome mechanisms for legally
transferring Europeans' data to the United States.
Revelations three years ago from former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S. surveillance practices
caused political outrage in Europe and stoked mistrust of big
U.S. tech companies.
The chair of the group of 28 EU data protection authorities
said on Tuesday that the regulators would not launch any
challenges to the new Privacy Shield until it has gone through
its first annual review, expected sometime next summer.
"The first joint review will be a time in which we will make
an evaluation of the Privacy Shield and also a time where
additional propositions could be made (by the U.S. government),"
Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who heads the French data protection
authority, told reporters.
Falque-Pierrotin said the regulators still wanted evidence
from the U.S. government that its commitment to not conduct mass
and indiscriminate surveillance would be met.
The powers and independence of a new U.S. privacy
ombudsperson who will deal with complaints from EU citizens
about U.S. surveillance practices could also be strengthened,
Falque-Pierrotin said.
"The annual review will be a vital point to determine
whether the safeguards are effective and make tweaks if
necessary. We have full confidence that the Privacy Shield will
be a success," said John Higgins, Director General of
DIGITALEUROPE, whose members include Google, IBM and
Microsoft.
Falque-Pierrotin added regulators would have to investigate
any complaints from individuals about the functioning of the
framework but these would be "a case by case analysis."
The legality of the other mechanisms firms have been using
in the meantime, so-called standard contractual clauses which
establish privacy protections between groups and binding
corporate rules will also be assessed after the first joint
review of the Privacy Shield.
"If the situation is considered as OK at the first annual
review on the public security side, it is going to have an
impact also on the other transfer tools by reaffirming their
legal robustness," she said.
EU data protection authorities had demanded improvements to
the Privacy Shield in April, forcing EU and U.S. officials back
to the negotiating table to strengthen the privacy protections
in the framework.
