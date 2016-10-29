UPDATE 3-EU data protection watchdogs warn WhatsApp, Yahoo on privacy

(Adds Yahoo comment)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Oct 28 European privacy watchdogs
warned WhatsApp on Friday over sharing user information
with parent company Facebook, and cautioned Yahoo over
a 2014 data breach and scanning of customer emails for U.S.
intelligence purposes.
The popular messaging service's recent change in privacy
policy to start sharing users' phone numbers with Facebook - the
first policy change since WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook in
2014 - has attracted regulatory scrutiny in Europe.
The Italian antitrust watchdog on Friday also announced a
separate probe into whether WhatsApp obliged users to agree to
sharing personal data with Facebook.
The European Union's 28 data protection authorities said in
a statement they had requested WhatsApp stop sharing users' data
with Facebook until the "appropriate legal protections could be
assured" to avoid falling foul of EU data protection law.
WhatsApp's new privacy policy involves the sharing of
information with Facebook for purposes that were not included in
the terms of service when users signed up, raising questions
about the validity of users' consent, the authorities, known as
the Article 29 Working Party (WP29), said.
A spokeswoman for WhatsApp said the company was working
with data protection authorities to address their questions.
"We've had constructive conversations, including before our
update, and we remain committed to respecting applicable law,"
she said.
Facebook has had run-ins with European privacy watchdogs in
the past over its processing of users' data. However, the fines
that regulators can levy are paltry in comparison to the
revenues of the big U.S. tech companies concerned.
The EU data protection authorities also wrote to Yahoo over
a massive data breach that exposed the email credentials of 500
million users, as well as its scanning of customers' incoming
emails for specific information provided by U.S. intelligence
officials.
Yahoo said they were aware of the letter and would work to
respond as appropriate.
The watchdogs asked Yahoo to communicate all aspects of the
data breach to the EU authorities, to notify the affected users
of the "adverse effects" and to cooperate with all "upcoming
national data protection authorities' enquiries and/or
investigations.
"The reports (about email scanning) are concerning to WP29
and it will be important to understand the legal basis and
justification for any such surveillance activity, including an
explanation of how this is compatible with EU law and protection
for EU citizens," the watchdogs said in their letter to Yahoo.
The regulators will discuss the Yahoo and WhatsApp cases in
November.
