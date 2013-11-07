EU executive rejects delay in derivatives reporting

LONDON Nov 7 The European Union's executive
body will reject a call from the bloc's securities regulator to
delay mandatory recording of derivatives traded on exchanges by
a year, a letter said.
Jonathan Faull, the top official at the European
Commission's internal market unit, has written to Steven
Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA).
"I would like to inform you of the European Commission's
intention to reject the draft implementing technical standard
submitted by ESMA," Faull wrote in the letter dated Nov. 7 and
seen by Reuters.
ESMA wanted to delay the deadline until January 2015 to give
the industry more time to prepare.
This means that transactions executed on as well as off
exchanges must be reported from early next year.