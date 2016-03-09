EU regulators publish tougher rules for derivatives trades

| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Banks and companies will have to
set aside billions of euros to back derivatives trades from
September under new European Union rules designed to make the
$550 trillion market safer.
The tougher rules apply to derivatives like interest rate or
credit default swaps that are traded privately or
over-the-counter (OTC), and not passed through a clearing house.
"Compared to the existing OTC market, it's a monumental
change," said Emma Dwyer, a partner at Allen & Overy law firm.
A clearing house stands between two sides of a trade,
ensuring its completion even if one side goes bust by
automatically requiring margin to be posted.
Regulators now want all trades to be backed by margin in the
form of cash or top quality bonds to cover any losses.
This follows the crash of Lehman Brothers bank nearly eight
years ago, leaving regulators unsure who was on the other side
of its derivatives trades and if there was enough margin to
cover losses.
For the first time in the OTC market, initial and variation
margins to cover a trade and subsequent changes in market prices
will be mandatory.
"The exchange of variation margins seems to be common
practice among financial institutions, but the exchange of
initial margins is rare," the new rules state.
Initial margins currently total less than 40 billion euros
($44 billion) in the EU, and the regulators estimate this will
rise to about 200 billion euros under the new requirements.
"The challenge now will be for the industry to implement the
rules in time for the September 2016 start date - just six
months away," said Scott O'Malia, chief executive of the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association, an industry
body.
"Firms will need to revise thousands of their legal
documents so they comply with the final rules," O'Malia said.
The Group of 20 economies (G20) agreed during the financial
crisis that margins on uncleared trades should be much higher
than for cleared transactions to promote clearing.
"I think it's too early to tell if that is the case," Dwyer
said.
From June, plain varieties of interest rates swaps traded in
the EU must be cleared, with some credit default swaps following
suit, probably in January 2017.
This still leaves swathes uncleared and subject to the new
rules, including commodity derivatives and equity options.
Dwyer said the regulators have given equity options a longer
phase in period so that EU and U.S. regulators have more time to
iron out differences in their rules.
Banks will welcome news they can use cash for initial
margins, an option effectively ruled out in earlier drafts,
Dwyer added.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)