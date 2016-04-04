EU watchdog backs more competition in derivatives clearing

| LONDON, April 4
LONDON, April 4 Nasdaq Inc, broker ICAP
Plc and London Stock Exchange Group Plc won
regulatory backing on Monday for their efforts to ensure more
customer choice in the trading and clearing of financial
derivatives in the European Union.
New trading rules known as MiFID II come into force in
January 2018 and require the bloc's securities watchdog to say
whether derivatives traded on exchanges should be temporarily
exempt from a key section aimed at promoting competition.
The section introduces so-called open access, meaning a
market user who trades on one exchange is allowed to clear that
trade at a clearing house or central counterparty (CCP) owned by
someone else.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
regulator said open access to exchange-traded derivatives does
not create undue risks to market stability and should not be
temporarily excluded.
It marks a victory for the LSE and its clearing house
LCH.Clearnet, along with ICAP and Nasdaq, who wrote to the ESMA
in March last year asking it to back open access for
exchange-traded derivatives.
Currently market participants who trade derivatives on the
Eurex platform owned by Deutsche Boerse are
effectively obliged to clear using its in-house Eurex Clearing
platform.
"Strengthening competition and choice between venues and
CCPs is an important step to further the integration of the EU's
capital markets," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor said in a
statement.
"The open access provisions of MiFID II will help to achieve
these goals for all instruments without creating undue risks to
stability," Maijoor said.
The issue has become politically sensitive since laws were
introduced to mandate trading of derivatives on an exchange
where possible, along with mandatory clearing from June of large
swathes of the market, thus making the issue of choice more
pressing.
The LSE and Deutsche Boerse have announced plans to merge,
which would involve linking their respective clearing houses to
save on the amount of margin or cash banks have to post against
trades in case of defaults.
The LSE has said the merger would not affect its commitment
to open access in the derivatives market. Open access has been
available in equities trading and clearing for several years.
(Editing by David Holmes)