EU lawmakers set to curb derivatives competition

By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 21 European Union plans to increase
competition in processing derivatives are set to be watered down
next week according to documents obtained by Reuters, putting
Britain and France on a collision course.
Regulators will require clearing houses to process vast
swathes of the $650 trillion privately traded derivatives market
from January 2013, under global reforms brought in to increase
transparency and safety after the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Clearing houses stand between the two sides of a trade,
ensuring the transaction is completed by tapping into a default
fund if one side of the deal goes bust.
With derivatives clearing set to boom from next year,
policymakers wanted to make sure customers had a choice of
clearer.
The EU had proposed a sweeping update of its MiFID
securities law to allow clearers "open access" to any trading
platform to offer their services.
The proposal was designed to split open "vertical silos" or
integrated trading-to-clearing exchanges like Deutsche Boerse
and, from next June, NYSE Euronext in Europe
which opens its own derivatives clearing house.
But members of the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee, who are due to vote on the law on Wednesday, have
already reached a cross-party deal on changes to the draft, set
out in documents obtained by Reuters.
Those changes insert tough conditions on open access,
particularly in the derivatives sector.
Open access would only be allowed for derivatives if it does
not threaten the "smooth and orderly functioning" of the market,
adversely affect systemic risk or fragment liquidity.
Trying to prove liquidity won't be fragmented will be
extremely tough, making it hard to see competition in practice.
"Parliament's version of open access is definitely less
scary," an exchange official said on condition of anonymity.
EU states have joint say with parliament on the draft law
and they have yet to formalise their position. After Wednesday's
vote both sides will sit down to thrash out a final text with
further changes likely.
Britain has been vocal in pushing for relatively unhindered
open access but faces opposition from France and Germany where
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext are based.
A planned merger of the two exchanges was opposed by the
European Commission because it would create a monopoly in
exchange derivatives.
Big banks like Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
BNP Paribas who trade the bulk of derivatives are
likely to be dismayed by the compromise in parliament as it
would be harder for them to use the threat of moving to a rival
clearer to push down fees.
Deutsche Boerse will breath a sigh of relief following
another cross-party compromise that scraps a provision giving
anyone the right to buy a licence for proprietary benchmarks.
The German bourse owns the Stoxx suite of indices, the most
popular derivatives in Europe.
Lawmakers felt offering licences would be a recipe for court
room dispute under intellectual property rights law.
The EU lawmakers will also vote on a cross-party compromise
to crack down on what some see as speculators pushing up food
and oil prices on commodity derivatives markets.
The original draft law proposes a regime of either hard
limits on a position, or position management whereby a close eye
is kept on positions. The compromise calls for both.
Curbs would not be needed for positions that "objectively
reduce risks directly relating to commercial activity", meaning
if it can be shown there is no speculation taking place, a
tricky challenge.
Limits should also be tailored to reflect differences
between spot or immediate delivery contracts and future
contracts, the compromise says in a distinction exchanges will
welcome as it would align European curbs with those already in
place in the United States.
The prospect of tougher curbs has already prompted exchanges
like NYSE Euronext to introduce delivery limits in Europe on its
cocoa, coffee and sugar contracts.