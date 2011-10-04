EU to formally object to D.Boerse/NYSE deal -source

BRUSSELS Oct 4 EU regulators are set to formally object to the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext this week, a source with knowledge of the case said on Tuesday.

"The European Commission is expected to send a statement of objections to the parties this week," the source said, declining to provide more details because of the sensitivity of the subject.

A "statement of objections" or charge sheet typically sets out competition concerns identified by the regulator. Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext can seek to allay regulatory worries by trying to persuade the Commission it is wrong or offer remedies to fix the problems. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)