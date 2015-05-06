EU regulators launches cross-border e-commerce investigation

BRUSSELS May 6 European Union antitrust regulators opened an investigation into cross-border e-commerce on Wednesday in a move aimed at removing borders to online sales as part of a broad strategy to overhaul the bloc's digital market.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had announced her intention in March to open the sector inquiry. [ID:nL6N0WS1U0}

The European Commission said the probe would focus on barriers to online sales in electronics, clothing and shoes, as well as digital content.

While U.S. online retailers such as Amazon and e-Bay dominate the e-commerce industry, traditional companies are boosting their presence as well. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)