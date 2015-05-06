UPDATE 1-EU antitrust regulators probe curbs on cross-border online sales

(Adds lawyer comments, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 6 EU regulators will investigate
whether electronics and digital content companies illegally curb
cross-border online sales, the EU's antitrust chief said on
Wednesday, a move likely to affect both e-commerce giant Amazon
and traditional retailers.
The inquiry into the retail sector is part of a broader
strategy by the European Commission to overhaul the 28-nation
bloc's digital market.
Commission data showed that even though one in two EU
consumers shopped online last year, just 15 percent bought a
product online in another EU country because of restrictions
such as language, different laws and anti-competitive practices.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who
had announced her intention in March to open the inquiry, warned
of further action.
"With this sector inquiry my aim is to determine how
widespread these barriers are and what effects they have on
competition and consumers. If they are anti-competitive we will
not hesitate to take enforcement action under EU antitrust
rules," she said in a statement.
Vestager will present a preliminary report in mid-2016, with
a final report due in the first quarter of 2017.
Previous inquiries into the banking, pharmaceutical and
energy industries resulted in antitrust cases against several
companies.
In addition to electronics and digital content, the
investigation will also look into clothing and shoe retailers.
While U.S. online retailers such as Amazon and e-Bay
dominate the e-commerce industry, traditional companies
are boosting their presence.
The sector inquiry will target everyone in the e-commerce
area and not just platforms and well-known online brands like
Amazon, booking.com and eBay, said Salome Cisnal De Ugarte, a
partner at law firm Crowell & Moring.
"Essentially, every company that sells products online,
including their suppliers and their technology providers, will
be affected. Potentially, the scope will be very wide," she
said.
