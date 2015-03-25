EU plans to tackle online barriers in digital single market

| BRUSSELS, March 25
Germans should be able to buy
books from British online retailers and Italians ought to have
access to movies on sites in Belgium, according to EU draft
proposals on Wednesday setting priorities to boost Europe's
digital economy.
Along with outline proposals to limit national control of
mobile phone frequencies and simplify cross-border VAT sales
taxes for small businesses, the European Commission sees the
promotion of online trading across the bloc as a useful way to
revive growth in stagnating EU economies.
"Let us do away with all those fences and walls that block
us online," Andrus Ansip, the Commission vice president for the
digital single market, said in a statement released after the 28
commissioners discussed the proposals at their weekly meeting.
"Innovative businesses must be helped to grow across the EU,
not remain locked into their home market," said Ansip, who is
due to present a full strategy on the issue in May.
The fact that only 15 percent of EU citizens buy online from
other parts of the bloc is only partly due to issues of culture
and language, the EU executive believes, noting high
cross-border delivery costs and legal hurdles to making
purchases.
Some larger online retailers automatically route customers
to local sites, which may charge higher prices than in other EU
countries, the Commission said in a statement. It would tackle
the practice known as geo-blocking, as well as harmonise
contract rules and make parcel-delivery more affordable.
Ansip also plans to look at the role played in the digital
economy by Internet search engines like Google and
social media providers like Facebook or Twitter.
The Commission said it is considering ways to bolster public
trust through making such services more transparent in the ways
they route users through the Web and accelerating their removal
of illegal content. The EU competition authorities are currently
investigating whether Google abuses its dominant position.
The Commission's outline proposals also include improving
data protection while favouring the benefits to be reaped from
big data accumulations and cloud computing.
Ant it wants a pan-European approach to managing the radio
frequencies needed for mobile telephony. Governments are loath
to cede control of airwaves from which they earn big revenues.
But the Commission noted 4G technology was held up by a lack of
frequencies and said it would seek coordination across the EU.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)