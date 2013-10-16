EU launches in-depth inquiry into Belgian aid to Duferco

BRUSSELS Oct 16 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had launched an in-depth investigation to determine
the legality of aid totalling 517 million euros ($698.1 million)
granted by a Belgian region to steel group Duferco.
The aid came from Foreign Strategic Investments Holding
(FSIH), a vehicle set up by the Belgian region of Wallonia in
2003 to invest in companies belonging to the Duferco group.
FSIH deployed a series of measures, including equity
participation, capital injections and loans, in support of
Swiss-based Duferco, at a cost of 517 million euros, the
Commission said in a statement.
"At this stage, the Commission plans to verify whether these
investments, which were not notified to it in advance, were made
in conformity with prevailing market conditions," the
Commission, which is the executive arm of the EU, said.
If the aid is deemed illegal, the Commission could order
Wallonia to recover the money.
($1 = 0.7406 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)