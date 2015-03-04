EU court annuls ECB's policy on clearing houses in euro zone

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 4 The European Union's second highest court has ruled that the European Central Bank was wrong to insist that euro clearing houses should be based in the single currency area.
The General Court said on Wednesday it annuls the policy published by the ECB, which requires central counterparties to be located in the 19-country euro zone.
"The ECB does not have the competence necessary to impose such a requirement on central counterparties involved in the clearing of securities," the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement.
Britain had challenged the policy, saying it went against the bloc's single market.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.