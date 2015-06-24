EU quizzes e-retailers on sanctions against cross-border online sales

| BRUSSELS, June 24
BRUSSELS, June 24 EU antitrust regulators have
asked e-commerce retailers to spell out the kind of sanctions
imposed on them for going against digital content companies'
orders to restrict cross-border online sales, as part of a broad
probe to root out anti-competitive online practices.
The European Commission, which launched the investigation
last month, is looking to overhaul the 28-country bloc's digital
market to boost growth and innovation and catch up with the
United States and Asia.
The e-commerce probe came after data showed only 15 percent
of EU consumers bought a product online in another EU country
due to the language, different laws and anti-competitive
practices.
U.S. online retailers Amazon, e-Bay,
video-streaming service Netflix, booking.com and
traditional retailers are expected to be covered by the
sector-wide investigation.
Questionnaires sent out to some companies last week asked
about the types of sanctions levied by producers and
distributors of news, music, films and TV shows for not
complying with their territorial clauses.
"Please identify in the table below whether your current
agreements with those suppliers contain any provisions as
regards the supplier's right to suspend distribution of its
service and/or demand compensation in the event of
non-compliance," said a questionnaire seen by Reuters.
Regulators also wanted to know whether technical
restrictions such as IP address blocking based on the customer's
location and blocking based on the credit card billing address
were set out in agreements with the producers and distributors.
Respondents have been told to reply by the end of July to
the more than 150 questions. The Commission aims to issue a
preliminary report in mid-2016 and a final report in the first
quarter of 2017.
Antitrust experts say this could lead to regulators opening
cases against specific companies in line with other sector
enquiries in the pharmaceutical, energy and financial services
industries in the last decade.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)