EU's "sharing economy" stifled by petty rules on coat hangers to light bulbs

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Europe's bid to champion the
"sharing economy" is being undermined in the short-term rental
sector by capitals imposing petty rules such as dictating the
number of coat hangers home-owners must provide, a complaint
filed to the European Commission says.
In its complaint, the European Holiday Homeowners
Association singled out Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and Paris as
as having local regulations that restricted the activities of
online platforms such as Airbnb and TripAdvisor and violated the
EU's e-commerce directive.
The Commission set out guidelines in June aimed at creating
a true single market for a rapidly growing sector of the
economy, which includes platforms from ride-hailing app Uber
to accommodation service Airbnb.
But the European Holiday Homeowners Association, which
represents members of the short-term rental industry and which
lodged a copmplaint with the Commission earlier this month, said
restrictive local rules were hurting the "sharing economy".
In the Belgian capital, those wanting to rent out
accommodation must meet the same standards as a hotel.
This meant in practice that they must provide at least two
hangers per guest, an electric bath sink light of a specific
brightness and a cup or glass per guest.
Failure to do so could result in fines ranging from 250
euros to 25,000 euros ($281-$28,125).
Carlos Villaro Lassen, head of the home-owners association,
said the complaint was designed to prevent what were effective
bans on secondary home rentals in Paris and Berlin and to
provide common rules on technical and quality guidelines.
The Commission's guidelines, which are not legally binding,
say full bans on private companies such as Airbnb or Uber should
only be used as a last resort.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Haigh; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Richard Balmforth)